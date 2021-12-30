Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
WHITEWATER
The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team remains perfect on the season.
In a nonconference game with Edgewood College on Thursday afternoon, the nationally fourth-ranked Warhawks rolled to a 79-51 win at Kachel Gymnasium.
Aleah Grundahl led the way for Whitewater (11-0) with 19 points, six rebounds and six steals. Maggie Trausch added 10 points for the Warhawks, who opened up a 49-26 halftime lead.
Whitewater plays at Carroll University on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m. in Waukesha.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!