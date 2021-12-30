WHITEWATER

The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team remains perfect on the season.

In a nonconference game with Edgewood College on Thursday afternoon, the nationally fourth-ranked Warhawks rolled to a 79-51 win at Kachel Gymnasium.

Aleah Grundahl led the way for Whitewater (11-0) with 19 points, six rebounds and six steals. Maggie Trausch added 10 points for the Warhawks, who opened up a 49-26 halftime lead.

Whitewater plays at Carroll University on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m. in Waukesha.

