The regular-season softball champion UW-Whitewater's stay in the WIAC conference tournament was short-lived.

La Crosse rallied from a 6-0 deficit to defeat the host Warhawks 8-7. The loss followed Whitewater's loss to No. 5-seed Oshkosh on Friday and left the Warhawks wondering if they would get an at-large bid for the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Warhawks took a 6-0 lead with a six-run top of the second inning Saturday, but the Eagles matched that number in the bottom of the inning.

La Crosse hit three homers in the game.

The Warhawks are 26-12.

La Crosse went on to eliminate Oshkosh with a 6-2, 8-inning victory Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles play undefeated Eau Claire at 10 a.m. today. If Eau Claire wins, the Blugolds win the tournament title and the WIAC's automatic NCAA bid.

If La Crosse wins, the two teams play again at noon for the title.



LA CROSSE 8, WHITEWATER 7

Whitewater;061;000;0--7;7;1

La Crosse;060;011;x--8;9;5

Camardo, Matthias (3) and Seymour, Mikosz; Muelken, Shattuck (6), Hughes (6) and VanderSchaaf. Leading hitters--Seymour (W) 2x4, Pflugradt (W) 2x2; Scardamaglia (L) 2x2, Leis (L) 2x3, Murphy (L) 2x3. 2B-- Seymour (W), Rux (W), Leis (LC), Murphy (LC). H R--Pflugradt (L), Schmidtke (L), Leis (L).

SO--Matthias (W) 5; Muelken (L) 1. BB--Carmardo (W) 1, Matthias 1; Muelken 1, Shattuck (LC) 1, Hughes (L) 1.

