01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO 
The regular-season softball champion UW-Whitewater's stay in the WIAC conference tournament was short-lived.
La Crosse rallied from a 6-0 deficit to defeat the host Warhawks 8-7. The loss followed Whitewater's loss to No. 5-seed Oshkosh on Friday and left the Warhawks wondering if they would get an at-large bid for the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Warhawks took a 6-0 lead with a six-run top of the second inning Saturday, but the Eagles matched that number in the bottom of the inning.
La Crosse hit three homers in the game.
The Warhawks are 26-12.
La Crosse went on to eliminate Oshkosh with a 6-2, 8-inning victory Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles play undefeated Eau Claire at 10 a.m. today. If Eau Claire wins, the Blugolds win the tournament title and the WIAC's automatic NCAA bid.
If La Crosse wins, the two teams play again at noon for the title.
LA CROSSE 8, WHITEWATER 7
Whitewater;061;000;0--7;7;1
La Crosse;060;011;x--8;9;5
Camardo, Matthias (3) and Seymour, Mikosz; Muelken, Shattuck (6), Hughes (6) and VanderSchaaf.
Leading hitters--Seymour (W) 2x4, Pflugradt (W) 2x2; Scardamaglia (L) 2x2, Leis (L) 2x3, Murphy (L) 2x3. 2B--Seymour (W), Rux (W), Leis (LC), Murphy (LC). HR--Pflugradt (L), Schmidtke (L), Leis (L).
SO--Matthias (W) 5; Muelken (L) 1. BB--Carmardo (W) 1, Matthias 1; Muelken 1, Shattuck (LC) 1, Hughes (L) 1.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.