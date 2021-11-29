MADISON
What happened in Vegas last week led national college basketball reporters to take notice of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
The 5-1 Badgers broke into The Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, claiming the No. 23 spot after scoring victories last Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.
Those wins also made the Big Ten Conference take notice of Johnny Davis—who scored 71 points in the Badgers’ three Vegas victories and was named the league’s Player of the week on Monday.
Coach Greg Gard’s Badgers beat Texas A&M, then-No. 12 Houston and unbeaten Saint Mary’s in Vegas.
Gard said Monday he wasn’t all that impressed by the ranking. Instead, he said, he wants the Badgers to focus on Wednesday’s nonconference game against Georgia Tech (5-1) in Atlanta.
“We never really care about the rankings,” Gard said. “It’s great for fans, alumni, all that, but it shouldn’t change how we work. That’s an outside perspective. It’s great, but it really has no value in how we approach today. Georgia Tech is not gonna care.”
After the Georgia Tech game, the Badgers must gear up for Saturday’s 11:30 a.m. home test against in-state arch rival Marquette—with the start of the Big Ten Conference season just a couple of weeks down the road.
“You want to keep a mindset that we haven’t accomplished anything yet,” Gard said. “Just stay hungry, stay driven, stay motivated.
“We can’t have a sugar high off what happened in Vegas. We can enjoy that, what we did … (but) now we’ve had three days to flush that and we’re moving on to Georgia Tech.”
Johnny Davis scored 71 points in the three games, including a 30-point performance against Houston that helped knock the Cougars down three spots in this week’s rankings, to No. 15. As a result, the Big Ten Conference named Davis its Player of the Week on Monday.
“Johnny has said it to me over the summer, he says “Coach, I don’t care about the individual things, I just want to win.’” Gard said.
“He had a terrific week in Vegas and now maybe he’ll see a different approach from opponents. He’s going to be highlighted and there’s more film on him. So he’s going to have to improve and become more consistent and continue to grow his game.”
There was a new No. 1 team this week, as the retiring Mike Krzyzewski’s final team at Duke jumped four spots to the top after a win over then-No. 1 Gonzaga. This is the 127th week at No. 1 for Krzyzewski and the 145th for the Blue Devils, ahead of the late John Wooden (121) and UCLA (134).
The Badgers are one of four Big Ten teams in The AP’s Top 25, led by second-ranked Purdue (6-0). Michigan State (5-2) debuted in the poll at No. 22, and Michigan (4-2) fell four spots to No. 24.
Illinois, Ohio State, Indiana and Iowa all earned votes in the rankings—as did Marquette.