Dam maintenance and inspection contractors working for Eagle Creek Renewable Energy work on a routine dam maintenance project while shoulder deep in Rock River waters just above the company’s hydroelectric spillway dam below the Centerway bridge in downtown Janesville this week. Company officials said crews were working to inspect and replace broken or worn wooden boards that make up the crest of the spillway dam, which powers Eagle Creek’s 500-kilowatt hydroelectric generating station. Officials said the maintenance project is scheduled about once every 10 years.
