Josh Seltzner’s University of Wisconsin football bio could be pared to just a few words:
Walk-on.
Starter.
All-American.
“I thought he had quietly an outstanding year,” UW offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said. “He played his best football in the games and it would reflect in how I graded him out.”
Seltzner is set to make his final start at UW when the Badgers (8-4) face Arizona State (8-4) today in the Las Vegas Bowl.
The former walk-on from Columbus High School entered this season with a combined seven starts—four at right guard in 2019 and three at left guard last season. He has started 10 games at left guard this season and was a first-team all-Big Ten pick by the coaches, a second-team pick by the media and made The Associated Press All-American third team.
“It has been a long journey,” the fifth-year senior said.
Long and taxing.
Seltzner revealed recently that he carried about 350 pounds on his 6-foot-4 frame as a redshirt freshman in 2018. That was up 45 pounds from when he enrolled at UW in 2017.
“I just felt uncomfortable,” he said. “I felt slow and lethargic.
“From there I tried to slowly drop weight while maintaining strength, which is kind of difficult because you need to increase calories when you are trying to get stronger.”
The process was gradual but steady.
Seltzner was back down to 325 before last season and entered this season at about 305 pounds.
“My body feels a lot better,” he said.
Less bulk led to better play overall this season.
“I feel like I really solidified my pass protection to where I wasn’t getting pushed back when the D-lineman wanted to bull-rush,” Seltzner explained. “I feel like that was huge for me.”
How did losing weight help Seltzner hold up better against bull-rushes?
“It was actually easier for me to bend and to move and to be able to get underneath guys and move them off the ball,” he said.
“His mentality changed,” senior left tackle Tyler Beach said. “It was really awesome to see him roll in and keep that spot. He is an amazing player. Third-team All-American? That’s awesome.”