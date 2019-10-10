Weather for Oct. 10, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Wednesday’s high 72Average high 65.5 Wednesday’s low 45Average low 42.6 Precipitation 0High a year ago today 70Low a year ago today 39 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. All About Fall All About Fall Gazette Poll Click on the poll question to view the full results. A bullying incident at a Janesville school has renewed calls for the city council to adopt an anti-bullying ordinance. Is one needed? You voted: Yes. Government must do more to stop bullying No. Current laws already prohibit bullying behaviors Not sure. I need to learn more about the proposal Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Oct 10 Car seat installation Thu, Oct 10, 2019 Fire Station No. 5 Oct 10 Child safety seat inspection event Thu, Oct 10, 2019 Fire Station No. 5 Oct 10 Lake Geneva Farmers Market Thu, Oct 10, 2019 Horticultural Hall Oct 10 "Plastic Entanglements: Ecology, Aesthetics, Materials" Thu, Oct 10, 2019 Chazen Museum of Art Oct 10 Skelly's Corn Maze Thu, Oct 10, 2019 Skelly's Farm Market The Latest Where to find live local entertainment from Oct. 10-16, 2019 Other Views: Life on the margins at UW-Madison Restaurant review: Sequoia's sushi is pleasant surprise on Monroe Street Janesville's south-side apartment project gets OK despite landscaping concerns Edgerton man receives second chance with pardon Lake Geneva Badger girls win Division 1 Oconomowoc Sectional tennis title Rock County Sheriff's Office to collect prescription drugs Oct. 26 UPDATE: Clinton man faces weapons charge after FBI search of home Two streets closed for Parker homecoming parade MAP: Road closures caused by Interstate 90/39 construction Latest News Your Views: Democrats trying to undo 2016 election Where to find live local entertainment from Oct. 10-16, 2019 Other Views: Life on the margins at UW-Madison Restaurant review: Sequoia's sushi is pleasant surprise on Monroe Street Janesville's south-side apartment project gets OK despite landscaping concerns Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesThe Doctor's Office brings abandoned health care model to JanesvilleAdvocate: Bullying incident at Parker shows schools not doing enoughWhitewater boy, 7, dies five months after ‘the happiest moment of his life’Milton students disciplined for creating 'offensive symbol'Aldi reopening renovated Janesville storeAmazon distribution center to break ground in BeloitJanesville man charged with raping girl, giving her moneyDeath notices for Oct. 6, 2019Janesville woman arrested in Illinois homicideDeath notices for Oct. 8, 2019 Images Videos CollectionsWarhawks top Eau Claire in WIAC football openerEvansville defeats Big Foot 40-14Top sports photos for September 2019Scenes from Week 6 of the high school football seasonState-ranked rivals Elkhorn, Delavan-Darien meet on soccer fieldJanesville Little Theatre celebrates 90 yearsMilton earns key football win over Monona GroveBig Eight Conference Grade Level ChallengeBeloit Turner welcomes Evansville for Week 4 Rock Valley football gameParker volleyball sweeps Craig Stocks Market Data by TradingView