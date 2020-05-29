Weather for May 29, 2020 May 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday’s high 75Average high 74.6Thursday’s low 64Average low 52.2Precipitation 0.31 inchesHigh a year ago today 71Low a year ago today 54 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Newsletter Weekend update emailStay up to date over the weekend with news, sports, obituaries, weather and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. How often are you visiting businesses now that the state is no longer under a safer-at-home order? You voted: Often. I've returned to pre-pandemic shopping levels Occasionally. I'm venturing out more but still won't go to some places Rarely. I only make essential trips, such as to grocery stores Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events May 29 Fort Atkinson city-wide rummage sale Fri, May 29, 2020 downtown Fort Atkinson May 29 Color the Curve 300 virtual challenge Fri, May 29, 2020 Online May 29 All Heroes Cafe Fri, May 29, 2020 Festival Foods May 29 StrongBodies Fri, May 29, 2020 Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall May 29 Milton House Museum tours Fri, May 29, 2020 Milton House Museum The Latest Janesville, Milton YMCAs to reopen June 1 Man pleads guilty after phone found with sexual content featuring dog, girl Settlement reached in wrongful death suit against Rock County Appeals court rules against black man’s claim racism led to Walworth County citations Walworth County reports its 17th death from COVID-19 Rock County sees 19 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday Genoa City man charged with fourth OWI Other Views: Make Facebook and Google pay for news COVID-19 lockdown has served its purpose. It's time to end it. Guest Views: Another unarmed black man dies in America Latest News Janesville, Milton YMCAs to reopen June 1 Man pleads guilty after phone found with sexual content featuring dog, girl Settlement reached in wrongful death suit against Rock County Appeals court rules against black man’s claim racism led to Walworth County citations Walworth County reports its 17th death from COVID-19 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesCulvers restaurant in Janesville closes for cleaningUPDATE: Two injured, one seriously, after Janesville home explosion, authorities sayPossible tornadoes spotted in area; Afton Road closed in JanesvilleMilton School Board approves change to how district places elementary studentsBlackhawk Community Credit Union shifting focus away from real estate developmentBlackhawk Community Credit Union cuts leadership jobsRock County sees largest day-to-day increase of COVID-19 cases yetMilton family thankful for each other after bout against COVID-19United Alloy plans two-week shutdown as COVID-19 ripples across supply chainJanesville's Rockport Pool and Palmer Park wading pool will not open this season Images Videos CollectionsCoronavirus: A new normalLooking back on spring sports Stocks Market Data by TradingView