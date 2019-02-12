Weather for Feb. 13, 2019 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tuesday’s high 32Average high 31.1Tuesday’s low 25Average low 13Snow 4.8High a year ago today 34Low a year ago today 9 SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Feb 13 4-Plex track open walk Wed, Feb 13, 2019 Parker High School Feb 13 Adult indoor lap swim Wed, Feb 13, 2019 Marshall Middle School Feb 13 Golden "K" Kiwanis meeting Wed, Feb 13, 2019 Rotary Botanical Gardens Feb 13 Winter Fitness Class - Zumba Wed, Feb 13, 2019 Gathering Place Feb 13 "The Wonder of Learning: The Hundred Languages of Children" Wed, Feb 13, 2019 Overture Center for the Arts The Latest Shapiro: The Republican pouncing problem Thiessen: How Trump can get the rest of his wall money -- without a shutdown or emergency Press Start: ‘Apex Legends’ refines the battle royale genre West Milwaukee Street businesses weathering bridge project Band, orchestra for fifth-graders to end, but they'll get more music instruction Court listings for Feb. 4-11, 2019 Moseberry pours in 39 points to lead Madison East past Parker Stoughton, Craig wrestling programs pay fitting tribute to Richard Mullen Defense shines for Parkview boys in tense win over Johnson Creek Despite defeat, Craig wrestlers relish opportunity to compete at team sectional Latest News Shapiro: The Republican pouncing problem Thiessen: How Trump can get the rest of his wall money -- without a shutdown or emergency Press Start: ‘Apex Legends’ refines the battle royale genre West Milwaukee Street businesses weathering bridge project Band, orchestra for fifth-graders to end, but they'll get more music instruction Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesBreak-in leads police to pot house in town of BeloitPolice say Janesville man killed in BeloitJanesville man tells city he's moving forward on 'tiny homes' for homelessMilton School Board members question stipends paid without board approvalUPDATED: Janesville homicide victim sat in truck for hoursBus riders no more: Three boys and a mom get free carPolice say they caught burglar coming out of house in town of BeloitUPDATE: One dead in crash on County GLong-awaited children's museum could launch at Janesville MallFinding time for school: Janesville School District considers snow day options Images Videos CollectionsDivision 2 Regional WrestlingLake Geneva hosts US National Snow Sculpting ChampionshipUW-Whitewater defeats UW-Oshkosh in overtimeEvansville/Albany wrestlers take down Edgerton in critical Rock Valley dualCraig and Parker renew boys basketball rivalryBeloit Turner defeats Evansville 76-66Extreme cold hits JanesvilleCraig girls defeat Parker 39-29 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse