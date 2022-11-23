'We have no other options': Solutions needed for Wisconsin's EMS dilemma (Part 3)

Wisconsin emergency medical services (EMS) and fire departments’ troubles with staffing and finances are poised to be at the forefront when the state legislature and local councils reconvene after the holidays.
EMS agencies and their fire department cohorts are struggling to hire and retain emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, firefighters and other workers. The problem is most pronounced for volunteer departments — long relied on by smaller and rural communities across the state.
“There is a huge need for first responders at all levels of training. All of the agencies in the region all need responders and are having a hard time finding new folks,” said Rob Balsamo, coordinator for fire and EMS training programs at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville. “A lot of my staff have full time jobs working in these careers and are working a lot of required overtime to fill shifts.”
The problem is so dire in some communities that volunteer agencies could go out of business and 911 emergency response times could stretch longer and longer. There are a number of solutions being offered to help address the EMS problem and looming crisis.
State infusions, local revenue
The Wisconsin EMS Association will propose annual state funding for emergency medical services agencies across the state when the Wisconsin Legislature reconvenes in January.
“We are asking for about $500 million as baseline state funding,” said Alan DeYoung, the EMS group’s executive director.
That would be an annual expenditure and DeYoung said some EMS agencies now get zero money via state revenue sharing with localities. “I think $500 million is a small ask,” he said.
DeYoung and others also wants to make EMS an essential service. It is currently not in Wisconsin and dozens of other states.
Jerry Deschane, executive director of League of Wisconsin Municipalities, said there needs to be a fresh and wide ranging look at shared revenue in Wisconsin. “People are getting older and there are not a lot of volunteers. At the same time, how you finance local government Wisconsin is broken,” Deschane said.
He added that revenue outlays from the state government to localities have declined for years hamstringing efforts to improve budgets and pay for EMS and fire departments. Deschane wants reforms that allow local governments more financial freedom and build their own tax bases.
‘Consolidation is the way’
Daniel Pease, fire chief for the city and town of Beloit, sees more regionalization and consolidation of local emergency services as the path forward to help address staffing and financial problems.
“I am pushing that in Rock County,” the Beloit fire chief said. “Regionalization is the way to go.”
The city of Beloit and town of Beloit share Pease as fire chief. They are also sharing fire investigation services, after approval by the two localities’ elected boards in 2020
The consolidation push is also underway closer to Madison.
The city and town of Milton, and towns of Harmony, Lima and Johnstown, voted earlier this month to join the Edgerton Fire Protection District.
The fire district relies on paid and volunteer on-call and on-premise staffing. It already provides fire and EMS services for the city of Edgerton as well as surrounding areas of Albion, Futon, Porter and Sumner townships.
Randy Pickering, fire chief for the Edgerton district, said the approvals create a larger, consolidated fire district now covers 220 square miles across three counties (Rock, Dane and Jefferson).
Pickering said smaller communities throughout the state have been relying on the volunteer EMS and fire department models for years. The groups receive funding from municipal governments in-lieu of those localities operating their own departments. But, Pickering said local governments are hamstrung by spending limits.
“In the state of Wisconsin, our local municipalities are hamstrung literally beyond belief with ACT 10 and levy limits,” said Pickering.
The former is an 11-year-old state law that impacts public employee unions as well as state revenue sharing with local governments.Pickering said the constraints on municipalities hinder efforts to financially address the challenges faced by smaller and volunteer EMS and fire agencies by helping those groups raise compensation.
“There’s little to nothing they can do to fix the problem,” Pickering said.
He worries a state solution will focus on changes in revenue sharing to localities that will “rob Peter to pay Paul.”
“I’m not a big one saying that the state needs to come up with $1 billion,” he said. He prefers the state lift some revenue and fiscal restrictions at the local level. “They just need to get the roadblocks out of the way.”
Local challenges, training help
But, local governments are also going to have to address the labor shortages with increased funding, according to Russ Schafer, chief of the Lodi Area EMS agency.
Some local councils and boards have resisted pushes for increased funding or potential tax increases to help improve EMS and fire department finances. Schafer said it could be those local elected officials and managers who face the heat if situations go further south.
“If you don’t fund us. Someone is going to call 911 and the ambulance is not going to show up,” said Schafer, whose agency is a combination of volunteers and paid staff. “That’s going to fall on you.”
Schafer is also concerned that employers are not as accommodating for volunteer EMTs and firefighters having to leave jobs to respond to calls.
The Lodi agency has increased pay and volunteer stipends. It will also pay for volunteers to take required semester-long certification classes.
“We have no other options,” he said of the efforts and referencing past recruitment efforts. “You can’t lure them with stupid gimmicky stuff."
Still, Lodi EMS, which has a $500,000 budget, is limited in its training help. “We can put two people through a class per year,” he said.
Lateral moves
Travis Treesch, fire chief for the city of Watertown, said competition among EMS and fire agencies for workers is intense and frequently involves one department poaching workers from another.
He said that includes more agencies allowing for lateral moves from other departments with new employees transferring existing pay and vacation hours. Treesch wants to see more apprenticeship type programs to help bring new workers into the field and for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement levels for EMS groups to increase. Medicare and Medicaid make up significant portions of EMS revenues and reimbursement rates currently don't strength agencies bottom lines.
Balsamo said the technical college tries to offer flexible schedules for EMT and other EMS classes to help bring and keep more students on track for certifications needed to serve at volunteer agencies. He said tech college staff will visit high schools to promote careers.
But he added that the long hours many employees are already working at current jobs to make ends meet can be a major barrier to career changes.
“It is a constant struggle to find people for this profession,” Balsamo said.