The state's top senior basketball players will showcase their skills this week at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-star games.
Five girls games are slated for Wednesday at Justagame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, with the five boys games to be played Thursday.
A number of area players will cap off their prep careers by playing, including Kate Huml of Janesville Craig and Jakob Naber of Janesville Parker. Huml is on the Division 1 South team, while Naber will suit up for the Division 1 Red team.
Milton's Jack Campion, who will play at Division I Southern Indiana University, is on the Division 2 White team that is being coached by Milton's Alex Olson.
Gus Foster of Walworth Big Foot and Connor Coombs of Edgerton are both on the Division 3 White team.
Edgerton's Abby Blum and Kate Gunderson will both play for the Division 3 South team, while Brodhead's Kiarra Moe and Orfordville Parkview's Jenna Olin are on the Division 4 South team.
Here is the schedule for each day: Division 5, - 9 a.m.; Division 4 – 11 a.m.; Division 3 – 1 p.m.; Division 2 - 3 p.m.; Division 1 – 5 p.m. All start times, except for the first game of the day, are approximate.
WBCA Rosters
Boys
Division 1 Red
Ben Olson, Sun Prairie; Isaac Verges, Franklin; Jacob Naber, Janesville Parker; Jake Fisher, Oconomowoc; James Jacobs, Stevens Point; JJ Paider, Neenah; Joey Fuhremann, Waunakee; Marshawn Robinson, Waukesha South; Massimo Malterer, Madison East; Mekhi Shaw, Eau Claire Memorial; Ryan Sweeney, Green Bay East; Terryon Brumby, Racine Case.
Coaches: Brandon Gullicksrud, Eau Claire Memorial; Chad Brieske, Eau Claire Memorial; Kyle Kaufman. Eau Claire Memorial.
Division 1 White
Adam Riese, Homestead; Andre Renta, Hudson; Carson Cordelli, Oak Creek; Carter Thomas, Neenah; Chris Morgan, Kaukauna; Greyson Pritzl, West Allis Central; Jackson Paveletzke, Kimberly; Maximus Nelson, Appleton North; Najashi Tolefree, West Allis Central; Owen Pawlikowski, Kimberly.
Coaches: Derek Lemmens, Rhinelander; Kip Downing, Wausau West; Nate Lemmens, Wausau West.
Division 2 Red
CJ Campbell, New Richmond; Colin Hardrick, Wauwatosa West; Devon Fielding, La Crosse Central; Dustin Derousseau, Tomah; Jacksen Smith, Rhinelander; Joey Sullivan, Medford; Marcus Tomashek, Ashwaubenon; Max Weisbrod, DeForest; Michael Skemp, Onalaska; Noah Feddersen, Menomonie; Noah Compan, La Crosse Central; Ryne Panzer, Oregon.
Coaches: Bill Lapp, DeForest; Craig Weisbrod, DeForest; Ryan DePouw, Franklin.
Division 2 White
Ashton Janowski, Pewaukee; Carson Leuzinger, Monroe; Chris Mitchell, Green Bay Notre Dame; Learic Davis, Milwaukee Bradley Tech; Jack Campion, Milton; Jalen Womack, Menasha; Jordan Glenn, Wisconsin Lutheran; Josh Terrian, Pewaukee; Josiah Butler, Fox Valley Lutheran; Matt Imig, Ashwaubenon; Tyson Skalecki, Union Grove.
Coaches: Alex Olson, Milton; Dylan Wurtz, Menasha; Ian Kirst, Milton.
Division 3 Red
Adon Saylor, Mauston; Armani Jones, Brown Deer; Brady Ring, Lodi; Chase Cummings, East Troy; Dakota Deich, Laconia; Dillon Garthwaite, Dodgeville; Evan Peterson, Altoona; Jack Fritz, Columbus; Jacob Rockwell, Wisconsin Dells; Jesse Martin, Platteville; Peytan Clarey, Brookfield Academy; Tom Balge, Watertown Luther Prep.
Coaches: Brad Rohling, Wisconsin Dells; Gil Saylor, Mauston; Joel Heesch, Mauston.
Division 3 White
Gus Foster, Big Foot; Austin Wagner, Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Barry Applewhite, Dominican; Cameron Thompson, Baldwin-Woodville; Connor Coombs, Edgerton; Dayne Lindow, East Troy; Gabriel Ascher Wautoma; Jack Janke, Ellsworth; Keegan Ofstie, Baldwin-Woodville; Landon VanCalster, Freedom; Monte Mayberry, Northwestern; Savion Mull, Somerset.
Coaches: Jordan Petersen, Ellsworth; Karl Karau, Baldwin-Woodville; Scott Benoy, Baldwin-Woodville.
Division 4 Red
Asanjai Hunter, The Prairie School; Camden Daul, Stratford; Carson Syse, Belleville; Craig Ward, Marshall; Derek Lindert, Pardeeville; Ethan Cole, Winnebago Lutheran; Lucas Webb, Elmwood; Luke Pautz, Manitowoc Roncalli; Miles Barnstable, Howards Grove; Robby Michael, Sheboygan Lutheran; Tristan McRoberts, Melrose-Mindoro; Tyler Bowman, Spring Valley.
Coaches: Brandon Suemnicht, Howards Grove; Joseph Garceau, Manitowoc Roncalli; Wade Georgeff, Howards Grove.
Division 4 White
Brock Wester, Iola-Scandinavia; Carter Olson, Cuba City; Casey Olson, Cuba City; Casey Verhagan, Sheboygan Lutheran; Dain Walter, New Glarus; David Nies, River Ridge; Devin Brabender, Wisconsin Heights; Easton Evenstad, Darlington; Ian Hinderman, Cuba City; Joah Filardo, Mineral Point; Leyten Bowers, Mineral Point; Parker Prahl, Iola-Scandinavia.
Coaches: Jerry Petitgoue, Cuba City; Ryan Petitgoue, Cuba City; Steve Kaiser, Cuba City.
Division 5 Red
Ashton Swanson, Seneca; Braxton Sbraggia, Hurley; Brendan Strenke, Turtle Lake; Brennan Dvorachek, Reedsville; Lucas Dhein, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran; Max Beyer, Lena; Michael Modahl, Sheboygan Christian; Nathaniel Reiff, Southwestern; Owen Jones, Cambria-Friesland; Peerson Kephart, Southwestern; Robert Roe, Cassville; Sam Wilczek, Columbus Catholic; Will Reader, Bangor.
Coaches: Clinton Nemitz, Southwestern; Jacob Bernetzke, Cassville; Ryan Budden, Southwestern.
Division 5 White
Chase Ignatius, Barneveld; Chris Brockman, Bruce; Colin Young, Madison Country Day; Connor Taylor, Wabeno-Laona; Cooper Diedrich, Athens; Ethan Lotts, New Auburn; Gavin Thimm, Hustisford; Harley Opachan, Flambeau; Max Oleson, Highland; Sam Grieger, Randolph; Stephen Munson, North Crawford; Waylon Palzkill, Belmont.
Coaches: Cory Marquardt, Wausau Newman; David Huss, Edgard; Tracy Chynoweth, Monona Grove.
Girls
Division 1 North
Demetris Prewitt, Madison LaFollette; Emily La Chapell, Appleton East; Kamy Peppler, Hortonville; Kiara Hammond, D.C. Everest; Lily Hansford, Appleton East; Lyric Johnson, Hortonville; Malia Green, Madison LaFollette; Megan Clary, Wisconsin Rapids; Paige Werner, Neenah; Reanna Hutchinson, Eau Claire North; Zoe Fink, Steven Point.
Coaches: Joe La Chapell, Appleton East; Kenisha Phillips, Oshkosh West; Mitch Wolding, Wisconsin Rapids.
Division 1 South
Alexis Young, Milwaukee King; Ashley Sawicki, Waunakee; Emilie Wizner, Germantown; Kate Huml, Janesville Craig; Kylee Grabarski, Waunakee; Lauren Meudt, Waunakee; Lily Randgaard, Kettle Moraine; Lily Gifford, Watertown; Natalie Gricius, Oconomowoc; Paige Platz, Brookfield East;
Coaches: Brian Hendrick, DSHA; Mallory Liebl, Brookfield Central.
Division 2 North
Brynn Olson, Rice Lake; Emma Mommsen, Menomonie; Emma Breidenbach, Onalaska; Helen Chen, Menomonie; Imani Ninham, West De Pere; Jojo Davis, La Crosse Logan; Kate Fitzgerald, Mosinee; Lauren Adams, Luxemburg-Casco; Lexi Freiboth, Mosinee; Nyia Marohl, Ashwaubenon; Sarah Hardwick, Green Bay Notre Dame; Taylor Thiry, Luxemburg-Casco.
Coaches: Nicky VanLaanen, Ashwaubenon; Taylor Bredael-Schmidt; Tony Schneider, Ashwaubenon.
Division 2 South
Ashlyn Yow, Waukesha West; Avery Poole, Monona Grove; Brynn Fuerstenberg, New Berlin Eisenhower; Caitlin Behling, South Milwaukee; Emmy Pettit, Union Grove; Kacey Ott, Slinger; Lia Chudzik, Pewaukee; Mahra Wieman, Reedsburg; Mya Moore, Pius XI; Sarah Newcomer, Pewaukee; Tori Kostuck, Pius XI; Trenna Cherney, Reedsburg.
Coaches: James Grassl, South Milwaukee; Robert Domagalski, Union Grove; Jadee Rooney, South Milwaukee.
Division 3 North
Abby Iverson, Bloomer; Allison Ash, Kiel; Ella Jordan, West Salem; Kaylee Miron, St. Croix Falls; Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd; Lindsey Lettner, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Megan Alexander, Freedom; MyKenzie Leccia, Somerset; Olivia Hoerl, Clinton; Samantha Kiel, Wrightstown; Sydney Lund, Peshtigo; Taneea Henderson, West Salem.
Coaches: Deanna Gilane, Bloomer; Lynn (Lon) Wilson, Bloomer; Nikki Seibel, Bloomer.
Division 3 South
Abby Blum, Edgerton; Bree Rock, North Fond du Lac; Emma Paulson, Columbus; Grace Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep; Grace Lomen, Catholic Memorial; Ja'cia Cunningham, Milwaukee Languages; Jayla Butler, Milwaukee Languages; Joselyn Gonzales, Martin Luther; Kate Gunderson, Edgerton; KJ Louis, Richland Center; Lily Schuetz, Lakeside Lutheran; Lily Krahn, Prairie du Chien.
Coaches: Brandon Siska, Lake Mills; Mary Merg, Wauwatosa East; Samantha Herrington, Lake Mills.
Division 4 North
Allaina Robaidek, Bonduel; Allison Wokatsch, Marathon; Jada Eggebrecht, Phillips; Jaydin Vosters, St. Mary Catholic; Kiya Kolo, Nekoosa; Madison Wall, Cameron; Madison Barstad, Colfax; Madisyn Kilboten, Durand; Maggie Glaus, Elmwood; Maisen Gores, Cumberland; Makenna Rohrscheib, Eau Claire Regis; Sidney Bader, Unity.
Coaches: Brett Meyer, Crivitz; Jeff Dorschner, Crivitz; Jeff Baumann, Crivitz.
Division 4 South
Blair Watters, Mineral Point; Bridee Burks, Lancaster; Ella Chambers, Mineral Point; Jenna Olin, Orfordville Parkview; Kiarra Moe, Brodhead; Mallory Lindsey, Mineral Point; Mayah Holzhueter, Cambridge; Mickey Stampfl, Belleville; Nakiyah Hurst, Milwaukee Academy of Science; Nevaiah Bell-Turner, Racine Lutheran; Rachel Koenig, Onalaska Luther; Sarah Knowles, Boscobel.
Coaches: Brandon Temperly, Platteville; Brian Knapp, Lancaster; Mark Uppena, Lancaster.
Division 5 North
Destny Baughman, Chippewa Falls McDonell; Emily Berg, Northwood; Emmalee Golembiewski, Northwood; Hannah Cerveny, Gresham; Heavyn Kind, Spencer; Kristen Lawton, Flambeau; Lauryn Deetz, Chippewa Falls McDonell; Maddie Rosen, Clear Lake; Malia Hoesly, Edgar; Orria Wood, Wild Rose; Riley Naumann, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran; Valarie Cerveny, Greshman.
Coaches: Angie Kollmansberger, Loyal; Mike Rueth, Loyal; Tony Wilke, Loyal.
Division 5 South
Aliyah Langrehr, Bangor; Ashley Freeman, Belmont; Brianna Dahl, Albany; Grace Ganshert, Argyle; Katelyn Esser, Highland; Laney Halbach, Hilbert; Maddy Reischman, Wauzeka-Steuben; Meg Tarrell, Highland; Presley Buwalda, Randolph; Rose Hahn, Sheboygan Lutheran; Rylie Collien, Hustisford; Taylor Jacobson, Bangor.
Coaches: Brandon Bakken, Albany; Brian Kammerer, Brodhead; Derik Doescher, Albany; Michael Flanagan, Black Hawk.