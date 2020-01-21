The Janesville Bluebirds had no answer for Isaac Nett on Tuesday night.
The sophomore forward had four goals and two assists to lead Waunakee to a 9-2 nonconference win over the city’s high school boys co-op hockey team.
Janesville (6-10) tied the game at 1-1 on Conor Joyce’s unassisted goal at 11:08 of the first, but Waunakee scored the next seven goals.
“We just couldn’t match their intensity,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said. “They’ve got a nice group with three lines and good speed.”
Walker Kulas scored Janesville’s second goal midway through the third period.
Janesville hosts Beloit Memorial on Thursday at the Janesville Ice Arena.
WAUNAKEE 9, JANESVILLE 2Janesville 1 0 1—2
Waunakee 3 4 2—9
First PeriodW—Steven Pasinato (Isaac Nett) 4:45. J—Conor Joyce 11:08. W—Nett (Danny Reis) , pp, 15:16. W—Alex Dull (Nett) 16:35
Second PeriodW—Nett (Pasinato, Reis) , pp, 4:16. W—Erik Mikkelson (Jack Samuelson, Dull) 9:48. W—Reis (Dull, Drew Christianson) 13:56. W—Christianson (Pavel Rettig, Tyler Hoffman) 15:39
Third PeriodW—Nett (Reis) 3:53. J—Walker Kulas (Joyce, Spencer Bauer), pp, 6:02. W—Nett (Reis, Pasinato) 9:46
Saves—Jaicy Campbell (J) 30, Cody Kaas (J) 9, Ben Luebke (W) 19