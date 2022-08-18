Browns Watson Settlement Footall

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks to the media on Thursday after the team announced that Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans.

 Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension, pay a $5 million fine and undergo professional evaluation and treatment as part of a settlement with the NFL following accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you