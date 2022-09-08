WHITEWATER
UW-Whitewater has a 42-game regular-season football winning streak at Perkins Stadium.
That streak faces a strong challenge Saturday afternoon, and thousands of fans are expected to watch it.
No. 1-rated and defending NCAA Division III national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor makes the 1,100-mile journey north to take on the sixth-ranked Warhawks at noon Saturday.
UW-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis knows the Division III powerhouse matchup will attract a crowd—maybe as many as a record 20,000.
“That’s my dream,” Bullis said. “If we have 15,000, fantastic.”
The Perkins Stadium record crowd is 17,535 that watched the Warhawks play Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe UW-Oshkosh on Oct. 8, 2016.
The Warhawks are coming off an opening nonconference loss at No. 5-ranked St. John’s (Minnesota) University last Saturday 24-10. The Warhawks fumbled three times and lost two of them and allowed two safeties.
The sloppy ballhandling surprised Bullis and his staff.
“That wasn’t an issue for us during fall camp,” Bullis said. “That was startling.”
Mary Hardin-Baylor opened with a 62-13 romp Saturday over visiting No. 11 Muhlenberg (Pennsylvania) College, scoring all 62 points in the first three quarters.
First-year Crusaders coach Larry Harmon is preparing his team for the Warhawks’ best shot.
“We’re going into the lion’s den,” Harmon told the Killeen (Texas) Daily Herald. “Wisconsin-Whitewater probably feels like they didn’t play very well last Saturday, and they have a lot to prove.”
Harmon was the Crusaders’ defensive coordinator for the past 20 seasons. He took over as head coach from Pete Fredenburg who retired after leading MHB to a 231-39 record over the first 24 seasons of the school’s football program.
Harmon was the defensive coordinator when the Warhawks defeated the Crusaders in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 NCAA Division III playoffs 26-7 in Belton, Texas.
He was also there when the Crusaders returned the favor last December in the national semifinals winning 24-7 at Perkins Stadium.
“They play old-style football,” Harmon said of the Warhawks. “It’s awesome to watch. It’s just, ‘Let’s see who the toughest team is.’
“It’s hard to be more physical than Whitewater.”
While Whitewater lost several key seniors on its offense from last season, MHB suffered losses on defense.
The Crusaders still have key contributors on their wide-open passing attack that racked up 674 yards in total offense against Muhlenberg. Senior quarterback Kyle King threw for 379 yards and six touchdowns
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound King was 22-33 for 309 yards against Whitewater in the semifinal playoff game.
His favorite target is 6-foot-6, 230-pound senior Brandon Jordan who caught 11 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns against the Warhawks in the national semifinal.
With sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s forecasted for the noon kickoff, Perkins Stadium will be rocking.
“It should be a great day,” Bullis said. “Tell everybody to show up and tailgate at 8 o’clock.”