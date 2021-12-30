ATLANTA
Defense made the difference on Thursday as the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team closed its two-day visit to Georgia with an 89-63 victory over LaGrange to close the Emory Holiday Classic in Atlanta.
The Warhawks (9-4) held the Panthers (5-8) to 32.4% shooting, including a 25.7% clip in the first half as Whitewater raced to a 46-26 halftime lead. La Grange made only four of 21 attempts from 3-point range.
Whitewater also dominated under the basket, building a 56-32 rebound advantage that included a 20-12 margin on offensive rebounds.
On offense, Whitewater was led by freshman guard Derek Gray, who totaled 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Freshman J.T. Hoytink added 16 points and two steals, and junior Jack Brahm totaled 16 points, nine rebounds and a team-leading four assists.
Whitewater also got 13 points from Jameer Barker and 10 points from Trevon Chislom.
LaGrange scored the game’s first basket, but Whitewater ran off 18 of the next 20 points to take an 18-4 lead. Hoytink closed the run with a 3-point basket with 18 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first half.
Whitewater went on another run, this one 11-0, to open a 31-8 lead midway through the first half. Their largest lead of the half, 35-10, came on a layup by Chislom with 7:32 left before halftime.
Whitewater’s largest lead, 27 points, came on a layup by Gray four minutes into the second half. LaGrange cut the lead to 12 before the Warhawks pulled away again down the stretch.
The Warhawks return to Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game at UW-Oshkosh.
WARHAWKS 89, PANTHERS 63
UW-WHITEWATER (9-4)
Gray 9-20 0-0 20, Hoytink 4-12 6-6 16, Brahm 5-12 6-8 16, Lambert 2-3 0-0 4, Capstran 1-3 0-0 2, Barker 5-8 0-0 13, Chislom 5-6 0-0 10, Pytleski 1-1 0-0 2, Fisher 1-1 0-0 2, Flaten-Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Eggleston 0-0 2-4 2, Conaghan 0-2 0-0 0, Armwald 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-71 14-18 89.
LAGRANGE (63)
Hill 5-7 2-2 13, Brown 5-10 0-5 10, Cofield 3-13 0-0 7, Edwards 2-10 2-2 6, Lyons 1-6 2-2 4, Dolhancyk 5-10 5-6 17, Paulk 1-8 4-4 6, Oden 0-2 0-0 0, Pendleton 0-1 0-0 0, Rowland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-68 15-21 63.
Halftime—Whitwerater 46, LaGrange 26. 3-point goals—Whitewater 7-16 (Gray 2-3, Hoytink 2-6, Brahm 0-1, Barker 3-5, Armwald 0-1), LaGrange 4-21 (Hill 1-1, Cofield 1-6, Dolhancyk 2-3, Edwards 0-2, Lyons 0-1, Oden 0-1, Pendleton 0-1, Rowland 0-1). Rebounds—Whitewater 20-36-56 (Lambert 10, Gray 9, Brahm 9), LaGrange 12-20-32 (Brown 7). Total fouls—Whitewater 17, LaGrange 16. Assists—Whitewater 14 (Brahm 4), LaGrange 9. Turnovers—Whitewater 16, LaGrange 11. Blocks—Whitewater 4, LaGrange 7 (Brown 3). Steals—Whitewater 8 (Gray 3), LaGrange 6 (Edwards 4).