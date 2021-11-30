MADISON
Tyler Wahl needed less than a minute in Wisconsin’s last game to illustrate his value to a young team.
Less than 24 seconds, to be more precise.
“Absolutely critical,” sophomore guard Johnny Davis said of his teammate’s play in UW’s 61-55 victory over St. Mary’s in last week’s championship game of the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas. “His defense in the low post was amazing.
“But that fadeaway with about a minute left? That is what really sealed it for us.”
Wahl, a junior forward who has started 24 games and played in 65 at UW, is a silent stat-stuffer.
He is averaging 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 0.8 assists and 0.7 steals per game as No. 21 UW (5-1) prepares to face Georgia Tech (5-1) tonight in Atlanta.
“Tyler can affect the game without even shooting the ball,” UW assistant Dean Oliver said. “Some games he will be getting a lot of shots. Some games he’s not, and he’ll just accept it.
“That is what you want from your leaders. Selfless guys.”
Quantifying his defensive acumen is difficult because no number can accurately capture his value on that end of the floor.
The 6-foot-9, 221-pounder is mobile enough to switch out and contain guards. He can handle forwards on the wing or near the lane and can defend smaller centers if needed.
“I told him two years ago I thought he could be the best defensive player in the Big Ten,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “And that was trying, over the last two years, to find an identity for him on that team.
“But now we’ve seen what he can do. He is so versatile. He is stronger now. And obviously the one thing that helps him the most is the experience.”
Wahl saved his best last week for the title game and the 23.7-second span in the final minute.
Overall he hit six of nine field-goal attempts and all six of his free-throw attempts, finishing with 18 points, five rebounds, four blocks and one steal.
Wahl did most of his damage in the second half when UW overcame a six-point halftime deficit. He contributed 12 points, three rebounds, all four blocks and a steal in 18 minutes.
“Tyler Wahl has been phenomenal,” BTN analyst Robbie Hummel said in the studio after the victory over St. Mary’s. “I don’t think the box score does him justice.”
Davis is clearly UW’s best player, leading the Badgers in scoring (20.2), rebounds (5.6), assists (2.2) and steals (2.0).
But Wahl, with more experience, is a vital cog who vowed before this season to be a more assertive leader. He has done that, by word and deed.
“I had to find my voice and be a little more vocal, which is stepping outside my comfort zone,” Wahl said.
“It was very difficult at first. I am more of a lay-in-the-shadows kind of a guy. Finding my voice is something I really had to work on and had to get pushed to do.
“I feel like I am there now. I mean, there is always room for improvement, but I feel pretty comfortable now.”