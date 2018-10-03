JAKARTA, Indonesia
A volcano erupted Wednesday on the same central Indonesian island struck last week by a powerful earthquake and tsunami, but no evacuations were ordered.
Mount Soputan on the northern part of Sulawesi island spewed ash more than 19,700 feet into the sky in the morning. Lava was visible at the summit during an evening eruption that sent up another ash column. The danger zone around the peak is small and has no residential areas, officials said.
A government volcanologist said it’s possible the eruption was accelerated by the magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck Friday.
“It could be that this earthquake triggered the eruption, but we have seen an increase in volcanic activity since July, and this began surging on Monday. Yet we can’t say there a direct link, as the mountain is quite far away,” Kasbani, the head of Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geology Disaster Mitigation Agency, said on local television. Kasbani, who uses one name, said planes were warned to avoid the area.
The volcano agency said the public should avoid the area nearest the volcano and have masks available in the event of ash fall.
Nazli Ismail, a geophysicist at the University of Syiah Kuala in Banda Aceh on Sumatra island, stressed there was no concrete evidence to show the two incidents are linked.
The eruption would not affect planes transporting aid and supplies to the quake disaster areas, Nugroho said. The earthquake set off a tsunami and both devastated several communities, causing more than 1,400 deaths and displacing more than 70,000 residents.
The two areas are about 585 miles apart, and Nugroho said the volcanic ash was blowing in a different direction from Palu, the largest city in the quake disaster zone.
He said it hasn’t disrupted plane services or affected any evacuations from the disaster areas.
