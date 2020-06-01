Liam Griffin

School: St. Johns Northwestern Military Academy

Accomplishments: Executive Officer of the Corps of Cadets, President of the National Honor Society, Badger Boys State, Wisconsin Leadership Seminars (WILS), School Band Major and dean's list with honors.

Future Plans: UW-Whitewater with a major in Criminal Justice. Eventually joining the FBI after getting experience with a state or local law enforcement agency.

Extracurriculars: Five years on the Silver Rifles Drill Team- Captain as a senior; Traps and Clays Shooting Team-Captain as a senior; five years in the school band; and over 100 hours of community service.

Favorite Memory: Standing on the beach at Normandy, France, and seeing the American Cemetery and D-Day Museum.

Advice To Future Generations: A military school education is a great experience.

Grandparents' Names: Bill & Kathy Steinborn.