Lauren Harkness

School: Whitewater High School

Accomplishments: Being a 2019 NHSMTA Jimmy Awards Nominee, winning 2 Outstanding Lead Performer and winning 1 Outstanding Supporting Performer awards through the Overture Center’s Jerry Awards. Along with high honors all four years of high school and graduating in the top 10% of her class!

Future Plans: Going to UW-Milwaukee for a BFA in Versatile Voice and then plans to pursue a master’s in musical theatre!

Extracurriculars: Drama Club, French Club, SADD, and Overture Center’s Jerry Ensemble.

Favorite Quote: “Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally. It comes from what you do consistently.” Marie Forleo

Favorite Memory: Getting chosen to represent the Jerry Awards at the Jimmy Awards in 2019!

Parents' Names: Cindy Harkness.