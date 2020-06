School: Whitewater High School

Accomplishments: Top 10%, National Honor Society Officer, AP scholar.

Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Extracurriculars: Ferradermis Robotics, cross country, tennis, and basketball, Lead Dog-freshman mentor.

Favorite Quote: Wanna be great? Take the e and put it after the t and add 'ful' to it (grateful)~Christian artist KB

Parents' Names: Shannon and John Frye.