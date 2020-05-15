Brianna Zimdars

School: Whitewater High School

Accomplishments: WIAA State Swim Qualifier for 3 years. Placed 6th in 200 Medley Relay and 200 free relay her junior year. Placed 5th in the 500 free and 6th in the 200 medley relay her senior year. Team Swim Captain 2 years. Team Soccer Captain 2 years. 2nd Team All Conference all 4 years (swim), Honorable Mention Conference for Soccer (sophomore year).

Future Plans: Attend UW-Whitewater and swim. Hopes to coach after graduation

Extracurriculars: Swim, Basketball, Soccer, SADD, National Honor Society, Student Council, Lead Dogs

Favorite Quote: "The whole is greater than the sum of all its parts" - Aristotle

Favorite Memory: Standing on the podium at the state meet, for her relay, with her teammates and friends

Advice To Future Generations: Have fun and make as many memories as you can with your friends.

Parents' Names: Eric and Cheri Zimdars