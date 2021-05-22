Jack T. Powell

School: TAGOS
Future Plans: Attending Blackhawk Technical College, Digital Marketing
Extracurriculars: Contemporary and lyrical dancing
Favorite Quote: Don’t try, succeed! (Dad - Jeff Powell)
Parents' Names: Jeff and Tara Powell
