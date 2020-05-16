School: Rock University High School
Accomplishments: Lettered in Choir and Drama
Future Plans: I plan to attend at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture for Cosmetology.
Extracurriculars: Musicals, Choir and Orchestra
Favorite Quote: "What's funnier than 24?......25!!!!!" -Spongebob
Favorite Memory: My favorite memories of high school was opening nights for musicals, also the basketball games!!
Advice To Future Generations: Never give up...push yourself. Get into as many club and activities as you can.
Parents Names: Sherman and Kristi Dyer