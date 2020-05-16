Jael Meiklejohn

School: Oakhill Christian High School

Accomplishments: Two time state and national art competition winner (superior). Multiple gold cup winner through National Music Federation (piano). Awarded highest academic achievement (valedictorian). Community service projects such as River area clean up, Echo assistance, Lincoln Elementary tutor, local camp and church painting and cleaning.

Future Plans: Accepted to Elite Nail School in Madison. Planning on taking State licensure test in September to start own small business in Janesville.

Extracurriculars: 4-H club majoring in Horse Showmanship and Art categories

Favorite Quote: "When you stare into the abyss, the abyss stares back at you...When you look into an abyss, the abyss also looks into you...He who fights with monsters might take care lest he thereby become a monster, and if you gaze for long into an abyss, the abyss gazes also into you. -Nietszche

Favorite Memory: Senior class trip to California, location filming for film class

Advice To Future Generations: Set goals. Work hard. Achieve.

Parents Names: Roger and Charlene Meiklejohn