Lauren Pierce

School: Milton High School

Accomplishments: French Club 2020 President, Société Honoraire de Français, 4x Vocal Music State Qualifier

Future Plans: UW-Whitewater for Elementary Education

Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Concert Band, Show Choir, Concert Choir

Favorite Quote: “ We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we're curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” -Walt Disney

Favorite Memory: Winning 2nd Place at State this year for marching band... I finally felt like I got to see 4 years of hard work finally pay off! I can’t wait to see what the Milton Band Program has up their sleeve for the upcoming season!

Advice To Future Generations: Nothing is ever given. Cherish every single moment you can, you never know when things will change for you.

Parents' Names: Tara and Neil Pierce