Emmily Peterson

School: Milton High School

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Drum Major, and Solo and Ensemble medals.

Future Plans: UW-Stevens Point for Health Science

Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Concert Band, and Softball.

Favorite Quote: "All your dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them” – Walt Disney

Favorite Memory: There's so many to chose from! My all-time favorite would be from this year when our marching band placed 2nd at state, which is the highest we have ever placed. It was nice to see all the hard work from this year pay off in a good way!

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take anything for granted, live in the moment, and enjoy it. It goes by faster than you think.

Parents Names: Nancy and Allen Peterson