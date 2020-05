Zachary Heacox

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Academic Excellence, National Honor Society, 2019 City of Janesville-Recreation Division’s Employee of the Year Award, Homecoming Court, Janesville Noon Rotary Club Student of the Month, Top 20 Graduates of the Class of 2020.

Future Plans: Attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society (secretary), Art National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, DECA (officer), Student Leadership Council, Key Club (president), Spanish Club, Science Club, Future Medical Professionals Club (president), tennis, Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers.

Parents' Names: Chad and Kari Heacox.