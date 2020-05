School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Softball Captain and Valedictorian

Future Plans: Attending UW-Madison and majoring in Genetics and Genomics

Extracurriculars: Softball, Link Crew, Science National Honor Society, and National Honor Society

Favorite Quote: “Why doesn’t someone tell you you’re in the good old days before you leave them” - Andy Bernard

Favorite Memory: Returned early from knee surgery to beat Craig opening day junior year.

Parents' Names: Sarah and Jim Barfield