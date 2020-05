School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Athletic letter in POMS, Varsity POMS Captain.

Future Plans: Attend UW Whitewater at Rock County for Theatre/Dance.

Extracurriculars: Varsity POMS, 15 years of dance.

Favorite Quote: Sorry I can’t, I have dance.

Favorite Memory: Going to Badgerette Dance Camp every summer.

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every minute! Be involved! It goes fast!

Parents' Names: Nicole and Robby Auston.