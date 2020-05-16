Ryann Porter

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Top 15 student in graduating class, 4 years of academic excellence, earned 10 varsity letters in track, tennis and basketball. Two-time state medalist in track and field including runner up finish in 2019 triple jump. Holds two school records in track and field for 100m hurdles and triple jump

Future Plans: Attend Indiana State University on full athletic scholarship.

Extracurriculars: Track, Tennis, Basketball, SLC Officer, LINK Crew, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, DECA, Church Volunteer, InterAmigos Student Host

Favorite Memory: Finishing second at state track meet junior year

Parents Names: Kevin and Kelli Porter