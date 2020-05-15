Neanni Bowman

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Softball most dedicated junior; 3.0 for a semester; Graduation!!!!!!; Update to bla lunch program; Kids for hunger; 8th grade tours; Job fair; Future Plans: HUMANATARIAN WORK;

Extracurriculars: Softball, Sis, Being goofy, Helping my friends, Going w the flow

Favorite Quote: For dust you are and dust you shall return

Favorite Memory: They’re all my fav

Advice To Future Generations: Please be yourself. Do not allow somebody to make you feel like you can’t do it. Life is what you make it and change will come from you and only you. Realize you cant control everything and that being a bully or belittling somebody is wrong and to please treat others how you'd like to be treated....High school is like a fashion show so don’t wreck somebody's style just cuz it isn't yours.....different is beatiful and korky

Parents Names: Chan bowman, Christy coppernoll