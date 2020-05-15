Miranda Janke

School: Parker High School
Accomplishments: Honor roll student all four years and varsity letter.
Future Plans: Attending UW- Stevens Point, majoring in elementary education.
Extracurriculars: Varsity Cheerleading, Link Crew & JSOL guide.
Favorite Quote: “Life is too important to be taken seriously” -Oscar Wilde
Favorite Memory: Senior Homecoming.
Advice To Future Generations: Attend football games & basketball games. Participate in dress up days. Enjoy the time while you can, it goes by fast!
Parents' Names: Kristina Janke & Justin Hemenway