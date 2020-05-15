Miranda Janke

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Honor roll student all four years and varsity letter.

Future Plans: Attending UW- Stevens Point, majoring in elementary education.

Extracurriculars: Varsity Cheerleading, Link Crew & JSOL guide.

Favorite Quote: “Life is too important to be taken seriously” -Oscar Wilde

Favorite Memory: Senior Homecoming.

Advice To Future Generations: Attend football games & basketball games. Participate in dress up days. Enjoy the time while you can, it goes by fast!

Parents' Names: Kristina Janke & Justin Hemenway