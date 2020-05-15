Marley Hawkins

School: Parker High School
Accomplishments: Maintaining a 3.5 GPA and graduating a semester early
Future Plans: Going to Edgewood College to major in business
Extracurriculars: Link crew, Tennis, SLC
Favorite Quote: “Never in my life have I seen someone try to use a bicycle as weapon” -Stepbrothers
Favorite Memory: The iconic dance battle between Mira and crazy chris during lunch. Definitely the highlight of the 4 years I went to school there.
Advice To Future Generations: Make friends with at least one teacher. Passes are important.
Parents Names: Kim Sullivan Larry Hawkins