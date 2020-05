School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Honor roll for two years in a row.

Future Plans: Become a social worker in child protective services.

Extracurriculars: School newspaper, Parker stakeholder.

Favorite Memory: Going on school field trips with my sws class.

Advice To Future Generations: Do things that make you happy. Don’t try to fit in with the crowd. High school goes by fast, soak it all in.

Parents' Names: Gary & Larissa Dominy.