Maggie Barnes

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: DECA Nationals Qualifier, Varsity Girls Swim Record Holder, School Store Manager

Future Plans: UW-Whitewater to study Marketing and swim on UW-Whitewater Women’s Swim Team

Extracurriculars: DECA, School Store Manager, Beloit Tide Club Swim Team, Parker/Evansville COOP Swim Team, Science National Honors Society

Favorite Quote: Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.

Favorite Memory: Spending hours prepping with the other DECA girls preparing to present our market research projects at State DECA

Advice To Future Generations: Work hard, very hard. Eventually, everything will fall into place and you will see where you were, and how far you’ve come.

Parents Names: Chad and Dawn Barnes