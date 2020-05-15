Kristin Dravus

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Academic Excellence for 4 years, Most Improved Dancer, Student of the Month, and Best Freshman Thespian.

Future Plans: I plan to attend UW-Milwaukee for Sign Language Interpretation with a minor in Spanish.

Extracurriculars: Poms, Band, Newspaper, Spanish National Honors society, National Honors Society, Key club, and Parker Playhouse.

Favorite Quote: “Spend your life with the people who make even going to the grocery store an adventure” -Jane C

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory from High school was taking a week long Band trip to Texas. Some of my best memories in just a weeks time.

Advice To Future Generations: High school is not that bad. Focus on yourself and get your stuff done! It’s only 4 years! Go to basketball games! Go to football games! Go to musicals! Attend everything!

Parents' Names: Michael and Angela Dravus