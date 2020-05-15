Kaitlin Christensen

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Honor Roll all 4 years, Went to State Solo and Ensemble, Went to State Concours Oral, Received several silver and gold Solo and Ensemble medals, Janesville Morning Rotary Club's Student of the Month in March 2020.

Future Plans: Attending University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a major in Instrumental Music Education and a minor in Psychology

Extracurriculars: Band, Jazz Band, French National Honors Society, French Club, Link Crew, Green Squad, JSOL

Favorite Quote: "Music is the divine way to tell beautiful, poetic things to the heart."

Favorite Memory: Taking a trip to Texas with the Parker Band

Advice To Future Generations: Don't let anybody determine your worth for you. Show them who you really can be, and don't look back.

Parents' Names: Amy Christensen, Dean Christensen