Jenna Stratton

School: Parker High School
Accomplishments: Honor Roll, Early Graduation.
Future Plans: Attending UW-Eau Claire in the fall to pursue a degree in elementary education with a minor in art.
Extracurriculars: Band, JSOL Guide.
Favorite Quote: "Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe." --Albert Einstein
Favorite Memory: Dressing up and going to games, PE Skyzone field trip.
Advice To Future Generations: Thinking about your future is important, but don't forget to live in the present and make the most of every second.
Parents' Names: Connie Stratton and Josh Stratton.