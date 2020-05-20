Jenna Stratton

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Honor Roll, Early Graduation.

Future Plans: Attending UW-Eau Claire in the fall to pursue a degree in elementary education with a minor in art.

Extracurriculars: Band, JSOL Guide.

Favorite Quote: "Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe." --Albert Einstein

Favorite Memory: Dressing up and going to games, PE Skyzone field trip.

Advice To Future Generations: Thinking about your future is important, but don't forget to live in the present and make the most of every second.

Parents' Names: Connie Stratton and Josh Stratton.