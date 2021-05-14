Hannah Aegerter

School: Parker High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, National French Honor Society, Treasurer for French Honor Society, Link crew commissioner, General manager for school store, SLC for 4 years, treasurer for SLC for 2yrs.
Future Plans: Plans to achieve a medical degree with a specialty in neurology. She plans to major in psychology and minor in neuroscience at the University of Pittsburgh. Hannah hopes to achieve her PHd in psychology with an interest in the effects of adolescent trauma into adulthood.
Favorite Quote: "So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past." - F. Scott Fitzgerald
Advice To Future Generations: Take all the electives you want and participate in the spirit days!
Parents' Names: Amanda Aegerter