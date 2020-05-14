Hanna Grove

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: She was an honor roll student, she was the editor in Chief for this years yearbooks. She was student advisor for the FFA.

Future Plans: She plans to continue her education at university of Wisconsin Whitewater to major in English education and minor in Special Education

Extracurriculars: Yearbook, FFA, bowling

Favorite Quote: Live your best life.

Favorite Memory: In her Junior year her favorite memory was getting to school early everyday to talk to the late Ms. Aubri Moore About plans for the yearbook.

Advice To Future Generations: Please respect your teachers. They’re only trying to do their jobs and you being a brat, isn’t helping anyone.

Parents' Names: Kayc and Bill Grove