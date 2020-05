School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: State DECA qualifier, honor roll student

Future Plans: Attending UW Milwaukee in the fall with a major in social work.

Extracurriculars: DECA, National Art Honors Society, Key Club

Favorite Memory: Meeting new people and being able to spend class time with friends.

Advice To Future Generations: Be nice to your teachers, they only want to help you become the best you can be.

Parents' Names: Jodi and Shane Linneman