Emily Babcock

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Won Spirit Award through the Overture Center’s Jerry Awards for the Janesville School District Show “42nd Street”

Future Plans: She plans to go to UW-La Crosse for Musical Theatre

Extracurriculars: She was very involved in Band, Choir, Musicals, and Y2Y throughout her career at Parker. As well as participated in sports such as Swim and Cheerleading

Favorite Quote: “We think too much and feel too little” - Charlie Chaplin

Favorite Memory: All the musicals she was involved in

Advice To Future Generations: Just because someone says you can’t, doesn’t mean it’s true. You can do anything you want, if you work hard and believe in yourself

Parents' Names: Heather and Dave Babcock