School: Parker High School.

Future Plans: Electrician.

Extracurriculars: Track & Field- 9th,10th,11th,12th; and Football- 9th,10th,11th,12th.

Favorite Quote: "What would Coach Dye do?"

Favorite Memory: Placing 2nd at the Demon invite in Track & Field.

Parents' Names: John & Melissa Bowen.