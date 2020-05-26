Darci Borgwardt

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Maintained a 3.0 GPA.

Future Plans: Attending Black Hawk Technical College in the Fall to study Accounting.

Favorite Memory: When I got to wheel in the Homecoming Parade my Junior year, Also to attend prom my Junior year of high school.

Advice To Future Generations: Take your last 4 years very seriously, take in every second because before you know it you will be done with high school, listen to the teachers the first time.

Parents' Names: Jennifer Borgwardt and Jeff Borgwardt.