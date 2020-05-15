Christina Shelton

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Involved in national honors society and link crew, 3 sport athlete, played 10 varsity seasons, was awarded MVP for volleyball, basketball, and track, awarded 2nd team all conference in volleyball, big eight honorable mention in basketball, and was a state qualifier in track and field.

Future Plans: Going to the University of Wisconsin Whitewater in the fall to continue my academic and track career and I plan to go in to physical therapy.

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, basketball, track, national honors society, and link crew.

Favorite Quote: “You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done.” -Rocky

Favorite Memory: Running at the state track meet in LaCrosse.

Advice To Future Generations: Take it all in because it goes by super fast.

Parents' Names: Ron and Carrie and stepdad Bill.