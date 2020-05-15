Carsen Matthew Diehls

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Earned Athletic letters in Cross Country, Swim and Track. Participated in Lacrosse . Earned Band letter and played Saxophone. Involved in SLC, Link Crew, FFA, JSOL Guide

Future Plans: Plans to attend BTC for the Criminal Justice program

Extracurriculars: Was a volunteer wrestling coach at Franklin Middle School

Favorite Quote: Act as if what you do makes a difference... It Does

Favorite Memory: Bus rides to sporting events, Band trip to Texas

Advice To Future Generations: Be involved in sports and clubs!

Parents' Names: Matthew and Cheri Diehls