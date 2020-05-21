Bryce Heerey

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Set the goal to go to state in wrestling and accomplished that goal. Lettered all four years in wrestling, three years in football, and would have been two years in baseball.

Future Plans: Attend College

Extracurriculars: Being a part of Project Unify and three sport athlete.

Favorite Quote: "Sometimes you will never know the VALUE of a moment. Until it becomes a MEMORY" Dr.Seuss

Favorite Memory: Beating a rival athlete for first place at the Big Eight conference dual wrestling meet.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't stop working. Always push to be better than you were yesterday.

Parents' Names: Alicia Wagner and Seth Denzer, Amy Heerey and Steve Heerey