Bri Holmes

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Has maintained a 3.0 or higher GPA; Has had a fair struggle with mental health but she overcame it all!

Future Plans: Being a social worker

Extracurriculars: Bowling, yearbook, school newspaper

Favorite Quote: “Never give up!”

Favorite Memory: My teachers. All the teachers I have had while at Parker have had such a positive influence on me. I’m so glad I got the chance to know all of them!

Advice To Future Generations: Even when things get hard, never give up! Trust me, things do get better it just takes time! “Life’s a climb, but the views great”

Parents' Names: Nicole Miller, Justin Holmes