Bayley Middleton

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Graduated early and has been attending UW whitewater at rock county and will be transferring to UWSP as a sophomore. Varsity poms captain and school store special events manager

Future Plans: Attending UW Stevens point in the fall.

Extracurriculars: Varsity poms, National Honors Society, DECA, school store, key club, orchestra, JSOL tour guide

Advice To Future Generations: Push yourself and get as much done in high school as you can. I promise it will pay off in the long run. The time truly does fly by fast.

Parents Names: Brenda Middleton and Tim Middleton