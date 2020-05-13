Baleigh Pajerski

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Valedictorian, editor -in- chief of Parker newspaper, Soccer-4 yr varsity, 3 yr captain, all-conference honorable mention 2 yr, Golf-coaches award, academic all state, 4yr academic excellence

Future Plans: Committed to play soccer at St. Norbert College, pursuing a career in education

Extracurriculars: Soccer, Golf, Basketball, National Honors Society, Newspaper

Favorite Memory: Spending senior homecoming week with my friends

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every moment of high school because it goes by so fast

Parents' Names: Stephanie & Jameson Pajerski