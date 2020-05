School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: A manager position at our school store, a officer position in FFA

Future Plans: Attending UW Eau Claire

Extracurriculars: Link crew, deca, softball, school store manager, FFA

Favorite Quote: “Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.”

Advice To Future Generations: Take advantage of what high school offers you

Parents' Names: Tina Bremel